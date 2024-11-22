Korpisalo made 21 saves in a 1-0 win over Utah on Thursday.

It was Korpisalo's second shutout of the season and second this month. He shut out Philly in a 3-0 win on Nov. 2. Korpisalo has been quietly effective since his ugly debut in black and gold on Oct. 8 when he allowed four goals in the first period and six overall in a loss to Florida. Strip that out, and he has a 1.82 GAA and .928 save percentage (and two shutouts) in seven games. Korpisalo is a sharp daily play when he's in the twine tent.