Korpisalo will defend the road net against Buffalo on Sunday, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Korpisalo will receive the second half of Boston's back-to-back after Jeremy Swayman played in Saturday's 5-1 win over Carolina. The 30-year-old Korpisalo has lost his last three outings (0-2-1), permitting 11 goals on 87 shots. He has a 10-9-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.89 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 25 appearances this season. Buffalo is coming off a 3-2 shootout win over Tampa Bay on Saturday, and the Sabres rank ninth in the league with 3.24 goals per game in 2024-25.