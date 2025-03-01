Korpisalo is expected to start on the road against Pittsburgh on Saturday, per Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.

Korpisalo has a 9-6-2 record, 2.86 GAA and .892 save percentage in 19 appearances in 2024-25. He's lost his past two starts while allowing eight goals on 49 shots. Pittsburgh ranks 20th in goals per game with 2.87.