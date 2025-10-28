Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Set to start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Korpisalo is expected to patrol the crease at home versus the Islanders on Tuesday, per Russ Macias of The Hockey News.
Korpisalo takes the second game of the Bruins' back-to-back after Jeremy Swayman featured in Monday's 7-2 defeat to Ottawa. Given Swayman's struggles -- he is 3-4-0 with a career-worst 3.45 GAA -- the 31-year-old Korpisalo could earn himself a few more opportunities with a strong outing Tuesday.
