default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Korpisalo is expected to patrol the crease at home versus the Islanders on Tuesday, per Russ Macias of The Hockey News.

Korpisalo takes the second game of the Bruins' back-to-back after Jeremy Swayman featured in Monday's 7-2 defeat to Ottawa. Given Swayman's struggles -- he is 3-4-0 with a career-worst 3.45 GAA -- the 31-year-old Korpisalo could earn himself a few more opportunities with a strong outing Tuesday.

More News