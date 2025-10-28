Korpisalo is expected to patrol the crease at home versus the Islanders on Tuesday, per Russ Macias of The Hockey News.

Korpisalo takes the second game of the Bruins' back-to-back after Jeremy Swayman featured in Monday's 7-2 defeat to Ottawa. Given Swayman's struggles -- he is 3-4-0 with a career-worst 3.45 GAA -- the 31-year-old Korpisalo could earn himself a few more opportunities with a strong outing Tuesday.