Korpisalo was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and is expected to defend the road goal in Ottawa on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Korpisalo has won three straight games, part of Boston's seven-game winning streak. Korpisalo is 4-3-0 with a 3.24 GAA and an .885 save percentage in seven starts this season. The Senators are tied with Pittsburgh for seventh in NHL scoring, generating 3.35 goals per game.