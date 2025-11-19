Korpisalo will defend the road crease against Anaheim on Wednesday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Korpisalo has seen limited playing time this season, but he's picked up wins in three of his last four outings, posting a 2.69 GAA and .907 save percentage during that time. He started at home against the Ducks on Oct. 23 and allowed six goals on 29 shots in a loss.