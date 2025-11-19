Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Starting against Anaheim
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Korpisalo will defend the road crease against Anaheim on Wednesday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Korpisalo has seen limited playing time this season, but he's picked up wins in three of his last four outings, posting a 2.69 GAA and .907 save percentage during that time. He started at home against the Ducks on Oct. 23 and allowed six goals on 29 shots in a loss.
More News
-
Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Winning streak snapped•
-
Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Nabs third straight win•
-
Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Starting against Ottawa•
-
Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Hangs on for OT win•
-
Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Starting Thursday•