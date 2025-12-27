Korpisalo will be between the visiting pipes in Buffalo on Saturday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Korpisalo is coming off his worst performance of the season, as he gave up five goals on 17 shots in a 6-2 loss to Ottawa on Sunday. Korpisalo is 6-7-0 with a 3.63 GAA and an .880 save percentage over 14 games this season. The Sabres are the hottest team in the NHL, winners of seven straight games.