Korpisalo will patrol the visiting crease in Carolina on Thursday.
Korpisalo stopped 31 shots in his last start, defeating the Penguins 3-2 on March 1. Korpisalo is 10-6-2 with three shutouts, a 2.81 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 20 appearances this season. The Hurricanes are averaging 3.18 goals per game this season, 11th in the NHL.
More News
-
Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Back in win column•
-
Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Set to face Pittsburgh•
-
Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Allows three goals in loss•
-
Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Fades late against Winnipeg•
-
Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Starting against Winnipeg•