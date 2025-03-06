Korpisalo will patrol the visiting crease in Carolina on Thursday.

Korpisalo stopped 31 shots in his last start, defeating the Penguins 3-2 on March 1. Korpisalo is 10-6-2 with three shutouts, a 2.81 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 20 appearances this season. The Hurricanes are averaging 3.18 goals per game this season, 11th in the NHL.