Korpisalo will start Saturday's road matchup against the Blackhawks, per Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site.

Korpisalo has won his last two outings while stopping 55 of 56 shots. He has gone 8-8-0 this campaign with a 3.20 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 17 appearances. Chicago is tied for 25th in the league with 2.74 goals per game this season.