Korpisalo will guard the home net Saturday against the Sabres, Scott McLaughlin of Audacy Sports reports.

It'll be the first start in four games for Korpisalo. The 30-year-old netminder is 6-3-1 with a .901 save percentage while backing up Jeremy Swayman this season. It should be a positive matchup for Korpisalo against a Buffalo team that's lost their last 12 games.