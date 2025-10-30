Korpisalo will be between the home pipes versus Buffalo on Thursday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Korpisalo will make his second straight start after turning aside 33 shots in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Tuesday. Jeremy Swayman will remain on the bench after his poor performance Monday, allowing seven goals on only 24 shots in a 7-2 loss to Ottawa. Korpisalo is 2-3-0 with a 3.62 GAA and an .870 save percentage this season. The Sabres are averaging 3.00 goals per game, 19th in the NHL.