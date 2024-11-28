Korpisalo stopped 21 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Korpisalo came up big in the third period, turning aside all 10 shots he faced as the Bruins broke open a 3-3 tie. The veteran netminder hasn't taken a regulation loss in November, going 4-0-1 in six appearances with a dazzling 1.76 GAA and .933 save percentage, and while Boston's investment in Jeremy Swayman likely locks him into the top spot on the depth chart, Korpisalo is making a compelling case for more playing time.