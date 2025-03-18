Korpisalo stopped 27 of 30 shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

After allowing the first goal of the game and a second-period tally to Owen Power, Korpisalo made many essential saves down the stretch to send the game to overtime. Despite keeping the extra period scoreless to the final 11 seconds, Buffalo's Alex Tuch deflected a shot from range past Korpisalo on a power play to win the game. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder now has a 10-7-3 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .896 save percentage. Korpisalo has been playing a bit more frequently in March with four appearances. While he only has one win during this stretch, he has posted a .912 save percentage and has elevated his play with the Bruins trying to make a playoff push. Monday night's loss will be costly in that regard, but Korpisalo should see another appearance within the next week. In fantasy, however, there are likely better options on the waiver wire.