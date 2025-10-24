Korpisalo stopped 23 of the 29 shots he faced in Thursday's 7-5 loss to Anaheim, with the Ducks' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

It was a tough night for the veteran netminder, starting with a first-period tally by Drew Helleson midway through the first period that deflected in off Charlie McAvoy's skate, but Korpisalo would probably like another crack at a couple of second-period softies by Cutter Gauthier and Jacob Trouba. Korpisalo has started four games to Jeremy Swayman's five to begin the season, and while neither goalie has been getting much help from their defense, Korpisalo's 4.03 GAA and .845 save percentage can't simply be chalked up to bad play in front of him.