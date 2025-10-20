Korpisalo stopped 24 of 27 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Korpisalo's early-season struggles continued Sunday, and the 31-year-old has posted a save percentage below the .900 mark in each of his three appearances. He's also been defeated in the last two, against Tampa Bay and Utah. Through three games, he's gone 1-2-0 with a 3.35 GAA and a subpar .865 save percentage. He hasn't shown enough to make fantasy managers believe he can challenge Jeremy Swayman for the No. 1 role any time soon.