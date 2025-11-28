Korpisalo stopped 30 of 35 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Friday. New York also collected an empty-net goal.

Korpisalo surrendered at least one goal in every period. He's now lost his past three starts while allowing a combined 13 goals over that stretch. You'd have to go back to 2022-23 to find the last time Korpisalo ended a regular season with a save percentage above .900, and he's unlikely to manage that feat in 2025-26. Even if Korpisalo does start to improve, though, he probably won't wrestle the starting gig away from Jeremy Swayman, who is likely to get the nod for Saturday's home game against Detroit.