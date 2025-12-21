Korpisalo will start Sunday's game against the Senators, Joe McDonald of NHL.com reports.

Korpisalo hasn't started since Dec. 10, but he will start Sunday's game with the Bruins on the second of a back-to-back. The 31-year-old is 6-6-0 on the season with a 3.35 GAA and an .888 save percentage. The Senators come in having won three straight games, scoring 13 combined goals in those contests.