Korpisalo gave up five goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Korpisalo's performance is underscored by the fact the Predators had made four trades to ship out veterans in the lead-up to this contest. The 31-year-old netminder wasn't able to hold back Nashville's offense, taking his first regulation loss since Dec. 27 in Buffalo. Korpisalo is down to an 11-9-2 record with a 3.20 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 24 appearances this season. Look for him and Jeremy Swayman to split the next two games, which are Saturday at home versus the Capitals and Sunday in Pittsburgh.