Korpisalo stopped 18 of 20 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Korpisalo was unable to win in his 300th career appearance, instead taking his third loss in four outings. He hasn't been bad in that stretch, allowing a modest nine goals on 89 shots in that 0-2-1 span. The 30-year-old netminder is now at 10-8-3 with a 2.75 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 24 appearances in 2024-25. Jeremy Swayman will likely start Sunday in Los Angeles, and he could be between the pipes for the last two games of this road trip (Wednesday in Anaheim, next Saturday in Detroit) as well.