Korpisalo stopped 29 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

The Bruins were able to overcome an early 2-0 deficit, but Ian Moore's tally with 3:35 left in the third period sent Korpisalo to his second straight loss. The Finnish netminder has allowed eight goals on 54 shots over those two defeats. On the year, he has posted a 4-5-0 record with a 3.43 GAA and an .878 save percentage in nine appearances. Jeremy Swayman has been starting two out of every three games lately, which will likely send Korpisalo back to the bench for Friday's contest versus the Kings.