Korpisalo was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Ahaheim.

Korpisalo will return to the net for the fourth time in the Bruins' last seven games after Jeremy Swayman allowed seven goals on 23 shots during Sunday's loss to the Kings. Korpisalo will have a more favorable matchup, as the Ducks are averaging just 2.64 goals per game this year, which is tied for the fourth-worst mark in the NHL.