Korpisalo will protect the home net against the Rangers on Friday, according to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

Korpisalo has lost his last two outings while surrendering eight goals on 54 shots. He has a 4-5-0 record with 223 saves on 254 shots through nine appearances this season. The Rangers sit 30th in the league this campaign with only 2.56 goals per game.

