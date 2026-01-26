Korpisalo will defend the road crease against the Rangers on Monday, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.

Korpisalo has been strong over his five outings since the start of the calendar year, going 4-0-0 with a 1.42 GAA and .948 save percentage. Although the Rangers are scoring just 2.63 goals per game this year -- which is the sixth-worst mark in the league -- Korpisalo struggled in a home start against the Blueshirts on Nov. 28, allowing five goals on 36 shots (.861 save percentage) in a 6-2 loss.