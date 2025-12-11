Korpisalo will defend the road crease against Winnipeg on Thursday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Korpisalo didn't start in either of the Bruins' last two games, but he'll return to the crease Thursday. Over his last three outings, he's gone 1-1-0 with a 3.18 GAA and .917 save percentage. The Jets are scoring 3.00 goals per game this season, which is tied for 15th in the NHL.