Korpisalo will patrol the home crease versus Calgary on Thursday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

It has not been a good campaign for Korpisalo in 2025-26, as the netminder is 6-8-0 with a 3.59 GAA and an .882 save percentage over 15 appearances. He has given up eight goals on 50 shots in his last two outings, losses to Buffalo and Ottawa. The Flames are tied for 30th in NHL scoring this season, generating 2.58 goals per game.