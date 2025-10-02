Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Tending twine Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Korpisalo will guard the road goal in Thursday's preseason game versus the Capitals.
Korpisalo will make his second preseason start. The 31-year-old netminder allowed four goals on 38 shots in his first action of the exhibition slate Sept. 23 versus the Rangers. He'll look to have a better performance Thursday in what could be his final tune-up before the regular season, which the Bruins open with a back-to-back with a road game versus the Capitals on Wednesday and a home game against the Blackhawks next Thursday.
