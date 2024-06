Korpisalo was traded from Ottawa to Boston along with Mark Kastelic and a 2024 first-round pick in exchange for Linus Ullmark on Monday.

Just one year after signing a five-year, $20 million deal with the Senators, Korpisalo will now suit up for his fourth team in three years. He posted a 3.27 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 55 games in 2023-24. He's expected to take on a much lighter role behind Jeremy Swayman in Boston, as the latter is currently a restricted free agent.