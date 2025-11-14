Korpisalo stopped 17 of 21 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Senators. The fifth goal was an empty-netter with 18 seconds left in the game.

Korpisalo was coming off three straight wins while posting a save percentage above .900 each time. However, that streak ended abruptly in this Thursday's matchup against the Senators -- a game where both goaltenders delivered subpar showings. Korpisalo has won only 50 percent of his starts this season, going 4-4-0 with a 3.35 GAA, but perhaps the most worrying sign is that he's posted a save percentage above .910 in just two of those eight outings. It's hard for fantasy managers to trust the 31-year-old Finnish netminder every time he's between the pipes.