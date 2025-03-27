Korpisalo stopped 31 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks.

A pair of goals late in the second period ended up being too much for the Bruins to overcome, though Korpisalo gave up two more in the third. He's lost his last four results, going 0-3-1 with 15 goals allowed over five appearances in that span. For the season, the Finnish goalie is at a 10-9-3 record with a 2.89 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 25 contests. The Bruins' defense is a mix of unremarkable and inexperienced due to the absences of Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (kneecap) and Nikita Zadorov (personal), so neither Korpisalo nor Jeremy Swayman make for reliable fantasy goalies. The Bruins wrap up their current road trip in Detroit on Saturday. They've alternated goalies over the last eight games, so Swayman is likely to start that contest, while Korpisalo could be tasked with a brutal matchup versus the Capitals on Tuesday if the pattern holds.