Bruins' Jordan Harris: First goal for hometown team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris scored a goal Monday in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay.
It was his first goal with the Bruins, finishing a 2-on-1 early in the second period. It was a big moment for Harris, who is a native of nearby Haverhill, Massachusetts and signed with the Bruins as a free agent this summer. He has a point in each of his first two games in black and gold (one goal, one assist). Harris is still a regular healthy scratch early this season, so his fantasy value is limited until he catches a full-time gig.
More News
-
Bruins' Jordan Harris: Picks up assist in season debut•
-
Bruins' Jordan Harris: Lands one-year deal•
-
Jordan Harris: Qualifying offer not coming•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Harris: Posts assist Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Harris: Getting look late in season•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Harris: Can't get into lineup•