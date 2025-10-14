Harris scored a goal Monday in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

It was his first goal with the Bruins, finishing a 2-on-1 early in the second period. It was a big moment for Harris, who is a native of nearby Haverhill, Massachusetts and signed with the Bruins as a free agent this summer. He has a point in each of his first two games in black and gold (one goal, one assist). Harris is still a regular healthy scratch early this season, so his fantasy value is limited until he catches a full-time gig.