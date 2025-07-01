default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Harris signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with Boston on Tuesday.

Harris accounted for one goal, four assists, 15 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and 23 hits in 33 regular-season appearances with Columbus in 2024-25. He will compete for a depth role with the Bruins during training camp ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

More News