Harris (ankle) was shifted to long-term injured reserve Monday.

Harris has already been out of action for the Bruins' last 12 contests, so his placement on LTIR doesn't significantly impact his recovery timeline. The 25-year-old blueliner is currently expected to return in late December or early January. Even once given the all-clear, Harris is far from a lock to play on a nightly basis and could find himself serving as a healthy scratch periodically.