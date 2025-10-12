Harris notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Harris drew into the lineup for Hampus Lindholm (lower body), though Nikita Zadorov picked up the extra minutes. The 25-year-old Harris had been a healthy scratch for the first two games of the season. He's used to the press box by now after making just 33 appearances with the Blue Jackets last season. Harris is unlikely to have a path into the lineup when the Bruins' blue line is at full health.