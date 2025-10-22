Bruins' Jordan Harris: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris was placed on injured reserve for an unspecified reason Wednesday.
While it's not yet clear what injury Harris is dealing with, he was seen limping after Tuesday's loss to the Panthers and is now facing a multi-game absence. It's not yet clear whether Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed) will be able to suit up Thursday against the Ducks, but Michael Callahan was called up Wednesday to provide additional depth on the blue line.
More News
-
Bruins' Jordan Harris: First goal for hometown team•
-
Bruins' Jordan Harris: Picks up assist in season debut•
-
Bruins' Jordan Harris: Lands one-year deal•
-
Jordan Harris: Qualifying offer not coming•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Harris: Posts assist Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Harris: Getting look late in season•