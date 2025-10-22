default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Harris was placed on injured reserve for an unspecified reason Wednesday.

While it's not yet clear what injury Harris is dealing with, he was seen limping after Tuesday's loss to the Panthers and is now facing a multi-game absence. It's not yet clear whether Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed) will be able to suit up Thursday against the Ducks, but Michael Callahan was called up Wednesday to provide additional depth on the blue line.

More News