Harris (ankle) was reassigned to AHL Providence on a conditioning loan Thursday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Harris has been out of action since Oct. 21 versus the Panthers, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the organization wants to get him some minutes in the minors before activating him off long-term injured reserve. Even once given the all-clear, the Massachusetts native is far from a lock to make the lineup on a nightly basis and could find himself serving as a healthy scratch periodically.