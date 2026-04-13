Harris produced an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Harris has played twice over the last five games. The 25-year-old may also be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Devils if the Bruins opt to continue resting Charlie McAvoy or Hampus Lindholm, or if another player rotates out of the lineup. The helper was Harris' third point in eight appearances this season, as he's mainly been confined to a depth role and also missed over three months due to an ankle injury.