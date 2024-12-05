Oesterle notched two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Oesterle was one of six Bruins to put up multi-point efforts, and this was his first such game of the year. He has three helpers over six appearances and has played in three straight contests, displacing Parker Wotherspoon from the lineup. Oesterle has added seven shots on net, eight blocked shots, five hits and a plus-1 rating, though he's unlikely to sustain enough offense to help in fantasy.