Oesterle was scratched for the ninth straight game in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Oesterle is a veteran defenseman, so he can step in at a moment's notice to give another blueliner some rest or to cover for an injury. Steady playing time doesn't look to be in the cards right now -- Oesterle's last appearance was Jan. 28, and Parker Wotherspoon has largely taken over the last spot on defense in the absence of Charlie McAvoy (shoulder). Overall, Oesterle has earned five assists, 19 shots on net, 19 hits and 34 blocked shots over 21 appearances, but he's likely to end the campaign in a part-time role.