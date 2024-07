Oesterle signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Monday.

Oesterle played in 22 regular-season games for the Flames last year in which he notched two assists, 18 shots and 33 blocks while averaging 13:31 of ice time. Considering the Bruins added Nikita Zadarov to an already deep defensive core Monday, the 32-year-old Oesterle figures to play the bulk of his minutes with AHL Providence this season.