Oesterle was put on waivers by Boston on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Oesterle has a goal and six points over 22 appearances with Boston this season. He also has three goals and eight points across nine appearances with AHL Providence. Oesterle will presumably report to the minors if he goes unclaimed.
More News
-
Bruins' Jordan Oesterle: Finally finds back of net•
-
Bruins' Jordan Oesterle: Falls out of favor again•
-
Bruins' Jordan Oesterle: Gets on scoresheet Saturday•
-
Bruins' Jordan Oesterle: Losing playing time•
-
Bruins' Jordan Oesterle: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Bruins' Jordan Oesterle: Nabs assist Sunday•