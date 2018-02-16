Bruins' Jordan Szwarz: Emergency recall Friday
Szwarz was recalled from AHL Providence on an emergency basis Friday.
Szwarz was likely called up as an insurance option with Frank Vtrano (lower body) ailing and the Bruins scheduled to go to work for a road game against the Canucks on Saturday. The 26-year-old winger has amassed more points (35) than games played (34) with the Baby Bruins this season -- which supplements three assists over 10 appearances at hockey's highest level -- so he could be a sneaky value play if deployed in the next one.
