Szwarz was reassigned to AHL Providence on Monday.

Szwarz stuck around with Boston's camp for its first 10 days before being cut. The Bruins then recalled the player to participate in their final preseason contest Saturday, a 1-0 loss to Chicago. Expect the veteran forward to spend the vast majority of 2017-18 in the AHL, as the Boston organization is loaded with young, talented forwards.

