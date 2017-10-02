Bruins' Jordan Szwarz: Heading back to AHL
Szwarz was reassigned to AHL Providence on Monday.
Szwarz stuck around with Boston's camp for its first 10 days before being cut. The Bruins then recalled the player to participate in their final preseason contest Saturday, a 1-0 loss to Chicago. Expect the veteran forward to spend the vast majority of 2017-18 in the AHL, as the Boston organization is loaded with young, talented forwards.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...