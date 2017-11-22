Bruins' Jordan Szwarz: Heads back to AHL
Szwarz has been assigned to AHL Providence.
Szwarz, who has logged three assists in nine games with the big club to date, heads back to Providence, where he's recorded five goals and eight points in six games. With the Bruins having been hit hard by injuries up front, Szwarz was needed of late, but he's the odd man out now that Ryan Spooner is ready to play again.
