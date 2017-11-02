Szwarz will be in the Bruins' lineup Thursday against the Golden Knights.

Szwarz can play either on the wing or at center, plus he can kill penalties, so he'll get a shot to make a case for a role up front with the B's, with the team dealing with several injuries to regular forwards. Szwarz has 35 games worth of NHL experience to his credit, having scored four goals in that span. His last NHL stint was with the Coyotes in 2014-15, but a strong start with AHL Providence this season (5/3/8 in six games) was enough for the 26-year-old to earn a call-up to Boston.