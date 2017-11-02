Bruins' Jordan Szwarz: Joins lineup Thursday
Szwarz will be in the Bruins' lineup Thursday against the Golden Knights.
Szwarz can play either on the wing or at center, plus he can kill penalties, so he'll get a shot to make a case for a role up front with the B's, with the team dealing with several injuries to regular forwards. Szwarz has 35 games worth of NHL experience to his credit, having scored four goals in that span. His last NHL stint was with the Coyotes in 2014-15, but a strong start with AHL Providence this season (5/3/8 in six games) was enough for the 26-year-old to earn a call-up to Boston.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...