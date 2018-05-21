Bruins' Jordan Szwarz: Laces up for just 12 games during 2017-18
Szwarz dished out three assists through 12 games in the 2017-18 season, while averaging 11:30 of ice time.
Although Szwarz didn't have a big role this season, he's never skated for more than 26 games during his previous three campaigns, and didn't skate in an NHL game last year. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old was fantastic in the minors scoring 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) in 52 games for AHL Providence, impressively going plus-30 in the process. The big handicap to Szwarz's game is his low 5'11" frame, and he'll return to Boston in 2018-19 for the last season of his contract. If Szwarz doesn't receive a roster invitation following training camp, he'll presumably be a popular option for recall.
