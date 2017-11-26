Szwarz was called up from AHL Providence on Saturday, TSN reports.

The Bruins sent defenseman Rob O'Gara to the minors to free up the roster spot for Szwarz, who has provided three assists -- including a power-play helper -- through nine games this season. It would be a reach to go after him in any kind of fantasy league, but he's at least proven to be a decent depth option for the B's .

