Szwarz was recalled by the Bruins on Tuesday.

Szwarz, who has logged 19 goals and 44 points in 46 games with the Providence to date, will boost the banged-up Bruins' depth up front. In previous stints with the big club, Szwarz recorded three assists in 10 contests. While the 26-year-old brings a degree of offensive skill to the table, chances are he won't see enough ice time with Boston to make a big fantasy splash.