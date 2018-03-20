Bruins' Jordan Szwarz: Recalled by Bruins
Szwarz was recalled by the Bruins on Tuesday.
Szwarz, who has logged 19 goals and 44 points in 46 games with the Providence to date, will boost the banged-up Bruins' depth up front. In previous stints with the big club, Szwarz recorded three assists in 10 contests. While the 26-year-old brings a degree of offensive skill to the table, chances are he won't see enough ice time with Boston to make a big fantasy splash.
