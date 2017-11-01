Bruins' Jordan Szwarz: Recalled Wednesday
Szwarz was recalled from the Providence Bruins of the AHL on Wednesday.
After news broke that David Backes would be missing the next eight weeks following an operation to treat diverticulitis, Szwarz was the first name the team called for reinforcements, and rightly so. In just six games with Providence, the 26-year-old has five goals, eight points and a plus-7 rating. Szwarz has 35 games of NHL experience, though he hasn't played in the league since the 2014-15 season. With the Bruins currently lacking depth at center, Szwarz could be afforded an opportunity to play his way into the Boston lineup permanently -- especially if Matt Beleskey and Frank Vatrano's struggles continue.
