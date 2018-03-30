The Bruins have assigned Szwarz to AHL Providence.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old forward signed a one-year contract extension with the Bruins through the 2018-19 season worth $650,000 at the NHL level and $350,000 at the AHL level. Szwarz, who has logged 19 goals and 44 points in 46 AHL games to date, has recorded three assists in 12 contests with the big club this season. His return to Providence will bolster the team's ranks up front down the regular season stretch run leading up to the Calder Cup playoffs.