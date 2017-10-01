Play

Szwarz was recalled and played in Boston's final preseason game Saturday, falling 1-0 to Chicago.

The veteran forward's participation in Saturday's contest allowed the Bruins to rest some of their regular forwards, though he doesn't have much of a chance to make the Opening Night roster. Boston has a plethora of talented young forwards in their system, so a mid-season recall for Szwarz is doubtful, as well.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories